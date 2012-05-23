DIARY-Malaysia 2012 corporate earnings

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters (T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE Bumi Armada Bhd Q1 TBD CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 TBD Genting Bhd Q1 May 30 Malayan Banking Bhd Q1 May 28-31(T) Maxis Bhd Q1 May 28-31 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q1 May 23 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 30