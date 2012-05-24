FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY-Malaysia 2012 corporate earnings
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
May 24, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2012 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly
earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  	
    	
   All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  	
   To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters	
(T): Tentative	
TBD: To be determined	
    	
 Company                       RIC        PERIOD  DATE
                                                  
 Bumi Armada Bhd                          Q1      TBD
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                  Q1      TBD
 Genting Bhd                              Q1      May 30
 Malayan Banking Bhd                      Q1      May 24 
                                                  
 Maxis Bhd                                Q1      May 28-31
                                                  
 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd             Q1      After May 23 
 Sime Darby Bhd                           Q3      May 30

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.