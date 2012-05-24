DIARY-Malaysia 2012 corporate earnings

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters (T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE Bumi Armada Bhd Q1 TBD CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 TBD Genting Bhd Q1 May 30 Malayan Banking Bhd Q1 May 24 Maxis Bhd Q1 May 28-31 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q1 After May 23 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 30