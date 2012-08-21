DIARY-Malaysia 2012 corporate earnings

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q2 Aug 28 Axiata Group Bhd Q2 Aug 30 Genting Bhd Q2 Aug 29 IHH Healthcare Bhd Q2 Aug 28 Maxis Bhd Q2 Aug 27-30 (T) Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q2 Aug 27-30 (T) SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Aug 27-30 Sime Darby Bhd Q4 Aug 29