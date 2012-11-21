FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Malaysia 2012 corporate earnings
#Banks
November 21, 2012 / 12:31 AM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2012 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email:
burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                       RIC        PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                              Q3      Nov 21  
 Bumi Armada Bhd                          Q3      Nov 26-30
                                                  (T)
 Genting Bhd                              Q3      Nov 29
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                       Q3      Nov 28
 Malaysian Airline System Bhd             Q3      Nov 27
 Maxis Bhd                                Q3      Nov 26-30
                                                  (T)
 Sime Darby Bhd                           Q1      Nov 27

