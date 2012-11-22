FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Malaysia 2012 corporate earnings
November 22, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2012 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email:
burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                        RIC         PERIOD   DATE
 Axiata Group Bhd                           Q3       Nov 29
 Genting Bhd                                Q3       Nov 29
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                         Q3       Nov 28
 Malaysian Airline System Bhd               Q3       Nov 27
 Maxis Bhd                                  Q3       Nov 26-30
                                                     (T)
 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd               Q3       Nov 26-30
                                                     (T)
 Sime Darby Bhd                             Q1       Nov 27

