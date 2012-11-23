FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Malaysia 2012 corporate earnings
#Banks
November 23, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

DIARY-Malaysia 2012 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email:
burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                       RIC        PERIOD  DATE
 Axiata Group Bhd                         Q3      Nov 29
 Genting Bhd                              Q3      Nov 29
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                       Q3      Nov 28
 Malaysian Airline System Bhd             Q3      Nov 27
 Maxis Bhd                                Q3      Nov 26-30
                                                  (T)
 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd             Q3      Nov 26-30
                                                  (T)
 Sime Darby Bhd                           Q1      Nov 27

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
