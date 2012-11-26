DIARY-Malaysia 2012 corporate earnings

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE Axiata Group Bhd Q3 Nov 29 Genting Bhd Q3 Nov 29 IHH Healthcare Bhd Q3 Nov 28 Malaysian Airline System Bhd Q3 Nov 27 Maxis Bhd Q3 Nov 26-30 (T) Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q3 Nov 26-30 (T) Sime Darby Bhd Q1 Nov 27