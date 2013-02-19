FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Malaysia 2013 corporate earnings
February 19, 2013 / 1:06 AM / in 5 years

DIARY-Malaysia 2013 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email:
burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                       RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                               Q4      Feb 26
 Axiata Group Bhd                          Q4      Feb 21
                                                   
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                   Q4      Feb 25-28
                                                   (T)  
 Genting Bhd                               Q4      Feb 28
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                        Q4      Feb 26
 Malayan Banking Bhd                       Q4      Feb 21
                                                   
 Malaysian Airline System Bhd              Q4      Feb 28
                                                   
                                                   
 Sime Darby Bhd                            Q2      Feb 27

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
