February 24, 2013 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2013 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email:
burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                     RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                             Q4      Feb 26
                                                 
                                                 
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                 Q4      Feb 25-28
                                                 (T)  
 Genting Bhd                             Q4      Feb 28
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                      Q4      Feb 26
                                                 
 Malaysian Airline System                Q4      Feb 28
 Bhd                                             
                                                 
                                                 
 Sime Darby Bhd                          Q2      Feb 27

