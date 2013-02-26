DIARY-Malaysia 2013 corporate earnings

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q4 Feb 26 Axiata Group Bhd Q4 Feb 21 Genting Bhd Q4 Feb 28 IHH Healthcare Bhd Q4 Feb 26 Malayan Banking Bhd Q4 Feb 21 Malaysian Airline System Bhd Q4 Feb 28 Sime Darby Bhd Q2 Feb 27