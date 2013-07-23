FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Malaysia 2013 corporate earnings
July 23, 2013 / 11:32 PM / 4 years ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2013 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email:
burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                      RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                              Q2      Aug 26-30
 AMMB Holdings Bhd                        Q1      Aug 13-16
 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd              Q2      TBD
 Axiata Group Bhd                         Q2      Aug 30
 British American Tobacco                 Q2      July 25
 (Malaysia) Bhd                                   
 MISC Bhd                                 Q2      Aug 13-16
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                  Q2      Aug 12-16
 DiGi.com Bhd                             Q2      July 19
 Felda Global Ventures                    Q2      TBD
 Holdings Bhd                                     
 Genting Malaysia Bhd                     Q2      Aug 26-30
 Genting Bhd                              Q2      Aug 26-30
 Hong Leong Bank Bhd                      Q4      Aug 26-30
 Hong Leong Financial Group               Q4      Aug 26-30
 Bhd                                              
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                       Q2      Aug 27
 IOI Corporation Bhd                      Q4      Aug 23-27
 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd                  Q3      Aug 26-30
 Malayan Banking Bhd                      Q2      Aug 22
 Malaysian Airline System                 Q2      Aug 6
 Bhd                                              
 Maxis Bhd                                Q2      Aug 5
 Petronas Chemicals Group                 Q2      Aug 26
 Bhd                                              
 PPB Group Bhd                            Q2      Aug 26-30
 Petronas Dagangan Bhd                    Q2      Aug 12-16
 Petronas Gas Bhd                         Q2      Aug 12-16
 Public Bank Bhd                          Q2      July 23
 RHB Capital Bhd                          Q2      Aug 23-27
 Sime Darby Bhd                           Q4      Aug 30
 Tenaga Nasional Bhd                      Q3      July 18
 Telekom Malaysia Bhd                     Q2      Aug 29
 UEM Sunrise Bhd                          Q2      July 24-31
 UMW Holdings Bhd                         Q2      Aug 28
 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd              Q1      June 28
 YTL Corporation Bhd                      Q4      Aug 12-16

