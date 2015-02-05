FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY-Malaysia 2015 corporate earnings
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
February 5, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2015 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email:
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                      RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                              Q4      Feb 24-27
 AMMB Holdings Bhd                        Q3      Feb 16-20
 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd              Q4      March 30
 Axiata Group Bhd                         Q4      Feb 26
 British American Tobacco                 Q4      Feb 17-23
 (Malaysia) Bhd                                   
 MISC Bhd                                 Q4      Feb 11-26
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                  Q4      Feb 23-27
 DiGi.com Bhd                             Q4      Feb 9
 Felda Global Ventures                    Q4      Feb 23-27
 Holdings Bhd                                     
 Genting Malaysia Bhd                     Q4      Feb 25-27
 Genting Bhd                              Q4      Feb 25-27
 Hong Leong Bank Bhd                      Q2      Feb 23-27
 Hong Leong Financial Group               Q2      Feb 23-27
 Bhd                                              
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                       Q4      TBD
 IOI Corporation Bhd                      Q2      Feb 9-13
 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd                  Q1      Feb 17-23
 Malayan Banking Bhd                      Q4      Feb 26
 Maxis Bhd                                Q4      Feb 9-13
 Petroliam Nasional Bhd                   Q4      TBD
 Petronas Chemicals Group                 Q4      Feb 9-13
 Bhd                                              
 PPB Group Bhd                            Q4      TBD
 Petronas Dagangan Bhd                    Q4      Feb 12
 Petronas Gas Bhd                         Q4      Feb 9-13
 Public Bank Bhd                          Q4      Feb 5-9
 RHB Capital Bhd                          Q4      Feb 23-27
 Sime Darby Bhd                           Q2      Feb 26
 Tenaga Nasional Bhd                      Q1      Jan 22
 Telekom Malaysia Bhd                     Q4      Feb 25-27
 IOI Properties Group Bhd                 Q2      TBD
 UMW Holdings Bhd                         Q4      Feb 24-27
 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd              Q3      TBD
 YTL Corporation Bhd                      Q2      TBD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.