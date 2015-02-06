FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Malaysia 2015 corporate earnings
#Banks
February 6, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2015 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email:
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                      RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                              Q4      Feb 24-27
 AMMB Holdings Bhd                        Q3      Feb 16-20
 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd              Q4      March 30
 Axiata Group Bhd                         Q4      Feb 26
 British American Tobacco                 Q4      Feb 17-23
 (Malaysia) Bhd                                   
 MISC Bhd                                 Q4      Feb 11-26
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                  Q4      Feb 23-27
 DiGi.com Bhd                             Q4      Feb 9
 Felda Global Ventures                    Q4      Feb 23-27
 Holdings Bhd                                     
 Genting Malaysia Bhd                     Q4      Feb 25-27
 Genting Bhd                              Q4      Feb 25-27
 Hong Leong Bank Bhd                      Q2      Feb 23-27
 Hong Leong Financial Group               Q2      Feb 23-27
 Bhd                                              
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                       Q4      TBD
 IOI Corporation Bhd                      Q2      Feb 9-13
 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd                  Q1      Feb 17-23
 Malayan Banking Bhd                      Q4      Feb 26
 Maxis Bhd                                Q4      Feb 9-13
 Petroliam Nasional Bhd                   Q4      TBD
 Petronas Chemicals Group                 Q4      Feb 9-13
 Bhd                                              
 PPB Group Bhd                            Q4      TBD
 Petronas Dagangan Bhd                    Q4      Feb 12
 Petronas Gas Bhd                         Q4      Feb 9-13
 Public Bank Bhd                          Q4      Feb 5
 RHB Capital Bhd                          Q4      Feb 23-27
 Sime Darby Bhd                           Q2      Feb 26
 Tenaga Nasional Bhd                      Q1      Jan 22
 Telekom Malaysia Bhd                     Q4      Feb 25-27
 IOI Properties Group Bhd                 Q2      TBD
 UMW Holdings Bhd                         Q4      Feb 24-27
 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd              Q3      TBD
 YTL Corporation Bhd                      Q2      TBD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
