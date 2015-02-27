DIARY-Malaysia 2015 corporate earnings

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q4 Feb 26 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q3 Feb 12 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q4 March 30 Axiata Group Bhd Q4 Feb 25 British American Tobacco Q4 Feb 16 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q4 Feb 6 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 27 DiGi.com Bhd Q4 Feb 9 Felda Global Ventures Q4 Feb 24 Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 26 Genting Bhd Q4 Feb 26 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q2 Feb 25 Hong Leong Financial Group Q2 Feb 25 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q4 Feb 26 IOI Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 13 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q1 Feb 16 Malayan Banking Bhd Q4 Feb 26 Maxis Bhd Q4 Feb 6 Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q4 Feb 27 Petronas Chemicals Group Q4 Feb 18 Bhd PPB Group Bhd Q4 Feb 27 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q4 Feb 12 Petronas Gas Bhd Q4 Feb 17 Public Bank Bhd Q4 Feb 5 RHB Capital Bhd Q4 Feb 27 Sime Darby Bhd Q2 Feb 26 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q1 Jan 22 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 26 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q2 Feb 13 UMW Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 26 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q3 TBD YTL Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 12