Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.
To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com (T):
Tentative
TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
AirAsia Bhd Q4 Feb 23
AMMB Holdings Bhd Q3 Feb 24-28
Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q4 Mar 20-24
Axiata Group Bhd Q4 Feb 23
British American Tobacco Q4 Feb 15-20
(Malaysia) Bhd
MISC Bhd Q4 Feb 10
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 23-27
DiGi.com Bhd Q1 Apr 27
Felda Global Ventures Q4 Feb 27-Mar 3
Holdings Bhd
Genting Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 21-27
Genting Bhd Q4 Feb 21-27
Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q2 Feb 21-27
Hong Leong Financial Group Q2 Feb 21-27
Bhd
IHH Healthcare Bhd Q4 Feb 23-27
IOI Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 20
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q1 Feb 15-20
Malayan Banking Bhd Q4 Feb 23
Maxis Bhd Q4 Feb 8
Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q4 TBD
Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q4 Feb 21-27
PPB Group Bhd Q4 Feb 20-24
Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q4 Feb 22
Petronas Gas Bhd Q4 Feb 24-27
Public Bank Bhd Q1 Apr 18-24
RHB Bank Bhd Q4 Feb 23-28
Sime Darby Bhd Q2 Feb 27-Mar 3
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q2 Apr 25-May 2
Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 22
IOI Properties Group Bhd Q2 TBD
UMW Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 23-27
SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q2 TBD
YTL Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 23-27
AirAsia X Bhd Q4 Feb 22