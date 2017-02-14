Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q4 Feb 23 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q3 Feb 24-28 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q4 Mar 20-24 Axiata Group Bhd Q4 Feb 24 British American Tobacco Q4 Feb 15-20 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q4 Feb 10 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 23-27 DiGi.com Bhd Q1 Apr 27 Felda Global Ventures Q4 Feb 27-Mar 3 Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 21-27 Genting Bhd Q4 Feb 21-27 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q2 Feb 21-27 Hong Leong Financial Group Q2 Feb 21-27 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q4 Feb 23-27 IOI Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 20 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q1 Feb 15-20 Malayan Banking Bhd Q4 Feb 23 Maxis Bhd Q4 Feb 8 Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q4 TBD Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q4 Feb 21-27 PPB Group Bhd Q4 Feb 20-24 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q4 Feb 22 Petronas Gas Bhd Q4 Feb 24-27 Public Bank Bhd Q1 Apr 18-24 RHB Bank Bhd Q4 Feb 23-28 Sime Darby Bhd Q2 Feb 27-Mar 3 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q2 Apr 25-May 2 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 22 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q2 TBD UMW Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 23-27 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q2 TBD YTL Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 23-27 AirAsia X Bhd Q4 Feb 22