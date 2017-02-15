FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
DIARY-Malaysia 2017 corporate earnings
February 15, 2017 / 1:02 AM / 6 months ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2017 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD",
which means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com    
    TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                       RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                               Q4      Feb 23
 AMMB Holdings Bhd                         Q3      Feb 24-28
 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd               Q4      Mar 20-24
 Axiata Group Bhd                          Q4      Feb 24
 British American Tobacco                  Q4      Feb 15-20
 (Malaysia) Bhd                                    
 MISC Bhd                                  Q4      Feb 10
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                   Q4      Feb 23-27
 DiGi.com Bhd                              Q4      Jan 23
 Felda Global Ventures                     Q4      Feb 27-28
 Holdings Bhd                                      
 Genting Malaysia Bhd                      Q4      Feb 21-27
 Genting Bhd                               Q4      Feb 21-27
 Hong Leong Bank Bhd                       Q2      Feb 21-27
 Hong Leong Financial Group                Q2      Feb 21-27
 Bhd                                               
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                        Q4      Feb 23-27
 IOI Corporation Bhd                       Q2      Feb 20
 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd                   Q1      Feb 15-20
 Malayan Banking Bhd                       Q4      Feb 23
 Maxis Bhd                                 Q4      Feb 8
 Petroliam Nasional Bhd                    Q4      TBD
 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd              Q4      Feb 21-27
 PPB Group Bhd                             Q4      Feb 28
 Petronas Dagangan Bhd                     Q4      Feb 22
 Petronas Gas Bhd                          Q4      Feb 24-27
 Public Bank Bhd                           Q4      Feb 2
 RHB Bank Bhd                              Q4      Feb 23-28
 Sime Darby Bhd                            Q2      Feb 27-28
 Tenaga Nasional Bhd                       Q1      Jan 24
 Telekom Malaysia Bhd                      Q4      Feb 22
 IOI Properties Group Bhd                  Q2      TBD
 UMW Holdings Bhd                          Q4      Feb 23-27
 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd               Q2      TBD
 YTL Corporation Bhd                       Q2      Feb 23-27
 AirAsia X Bhd                             Q4      Feb 22

