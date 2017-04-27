FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
DIARY-Malaysia 2017 corporate earnings
April 27, 2017

DIARY-Malaysia 2017 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD",
which means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com    
    TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                       RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                               Q1      May 24-29
 AMMB Holdings Bhd                         Q4      May 25-29
 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd               Q1      May 29
 Axiata Group Bhd                          Q1      May 26
 British American Tobacco                  Q1      Apr 20
 (Malaysia) Bhd                                    
 MISC Bhd                                  Q1      May 5
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                   Q1      May 24-29
 DiGi.com Bhd                              Q1      Apr 28
 Felda Global Ventures                     Q1      May 22-26
 Holdings Bhd                                      
 Genting Malaysia Bhd                      Q1      May 22-26
 Genting Bhd                               Q1      May 22-26
 Hong Leong Bank Bhd                       Q3      May 22-26
 Hong Leong Financial Group                Q3      May 22-26
 Bhd                                               
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                        Q1      May 24-29
 IOI Corporation Bhd                       Q3      May 19
 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd                   Q1      May 15-19
 Malayan Banking Bhd                       Q1      May 25
 Maxis Bhd                                 Q1      Apr 19-24
 Petroliam Nasional Bhd                    Q1      TBD
 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd              Q1      May 8-12
 PPB Group Bhd                             Q1      May 29
 Petronas Dagangan Bhd                     Q1      May 9-15
 Petronas Gas Bhd                          Q1      May 15-17
 Public Bank Bhd                           Q1      Apr 19-24
 RHB Bank Bhd                              Q1      May 22-26
 Sime Darby Bhd                            Q1      May 22-26
 Tenaga Nasional Bhd                       Q2      Apr 27
 Telekom Malaysia Bhd                      Q1      May 22-26
 IOI Properties Group Bhd                  Q3      TBD
 UMW Holdings Bhd                          Q1      May 22-26
 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd               Q3      TBD
 YTL Corporation Bhd                       Q3      May 24-29
 AirAsia X Bhd                             Q1      May 24-29

