FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
DIARY-Malaysia 2017 corporate earnings
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 9, 2017 / 12:10 AM / 3 months ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2017 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD",
which means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com    
    TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                       RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                               Q1      May 24-29
 AMMB Holdings Bhd                         Q4      May 25-29
 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd               Q1      May 29
 Axiata Group Bhd                          Q1      May 26
 British American Tobacco                  Q1      Apr 20
 (Malaysia) Bhd                                    
 MISC Bhd                                  Q1      May 4
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                   Q1      May 24-29
 DiGi.com Bhd                              Q1      Apr 28
 Felda Global Ventures                     Q1      May 22-26
 Holdings Bhd                                      
 Genting Malaysia Bhd                      Q1      May 22-26
 Genting Bhd                               Q1      May 22-26
 Hong Leong Bank Bhd                       Q3      May 22-26
 Hong Leong Financial Group                Q3      May 22-26
 Bhd                                               
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                        Q1      May 24-29
 IOI Corporation Bhd                       Q3      May 19
 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd                   Q1      May 15-19
 Malayan Banking Bhd                       Q1      May 25
 Maxis Bhd                                 Q1      Apr 19-24
 Petroliam Nasional Bhd                    Q1      TBD
 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd              Q1      May 15
 PPB Group Bhd                             Q1      May 29
 Petronas Dagangan Bhd                     Q1      May 9-15
 Petronas Gas Bhd                          Q1      May 15-17
 Public Bank Bhd                           Q1      Apr 19-24
 RHB Bank Bhd                              Q1      May 22-26
 Sime Darby Bhd                            Q1      May 22-26
 Tenaga Nasional Bhd                       Q2      Apr 27
 Telekom Malaysia Bhd                      Q1      May 22-26
 IOI Properties Group Bhd                  Q3      TBD
 UMW Holdings Bhd                          Q1      May 22-26
 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd               Q3      TBD
 YTL Corporation Bhd                       Q3      May 24-29
 AirAsia X Bhd                             Q1      May 24-29

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.