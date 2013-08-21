FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thirty-two feared dead in Malaysian hilltop bus crash
August 21, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 4 years

Thirty-two feared dead in Malaysian hilltop bus crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 (Reuters) - A bus travelling from the Malaysian hilltop gambling resort of Genting Highlands to the capital Kuala Lumpur plunged 200 feet (60 metres) into a ravine on Wednesday, killing as many as 32 people, officials said.

Rescue workers had taken 17 survivors to hospital, but said 32 passengers were still in the wreckage.

“Our early observations indicate they are all dead,” Federal Territory Fire and Rescue assistant director Azizan Ismail said in a statement.

No other details were immediately available.

Genting Highlands, 55 km (34 miles) from Kuala Lumpur, has the country’s only legal casino. (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Nick Macfie)

