Asia Crude-Petronas raises April Tapis alpha to $6.70/bbl

SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas has raised the Tapis crude price alpha factor for April liftings to $6.70 per barrel, up $0.90 from the previous month, an industry source said on Wednesday. The alpha factor is used to calculate the official selling price (OSP) of Malaysia's main export crude. Below is a table of the alphas for various grades: Crude Differential to Differential to Tapis term price dated Brent Tapis - $6.70 Labuan +$1.30 $8.00 Miri Light +$1.00 $7.70 Dulang +$0.40 $7.10 Bintulu -$0.30 $6.40 Kikeh +$1.30 $8.00 (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)