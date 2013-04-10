FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Crude-Petronas raises April Tapis alpha to $6.70/bbl
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 10, 2013 / 4:06 AM / 4 years ago

Asia Crude-Petronas raises April Tapis alpha to $6.70/bbl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas has raised the Tapis crude price alpha factor for April
liftings to $6.70 per barrel, up $0.90 from the previous month,
an industry source said on Wednesday.
    The alpha factor is used to calculate the official selling
price (OSP) of Malaysia's main export crude. Below is a table of
the alphas for various grades:
    
 Crude       Differential to     Differential to
             Tapis term price    dated Brent
 Tapis       -                   $6.70
 Labuan      +$1.30              $8.00
 Miri Light  +$1.00              $7.70
 Dulang      +$0.40              $7.10
 Bintulu     -$0.30              $6.40
 Kikeh       +$1.30              $8.00
 
 (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.