Asia Crude-Petronas raises May Tapis alpha to $7.15/bbl
#Energy
May 8, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Asia Crude-Petronas raises May Tapis alpha to $7.15/bbl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas has raised the Tapis crude price alpha factor for May
liftings to $7.15 per barrel, up $0.45 from the previous month,
an industry source said on Wednesday.
    The alpha factor is used to calculate the official selling
price (OSP) of Malaysia's main export crude. Below is a table of
the alphas for various grades:
    
 Crude       Differential to     Differential to
             Tapis term price    dated Brent
 Tapis       -                   $7.15
 Labuan      +$1.30              $8.45
 Miri Light  +$1.00              $8.15
 Dulang      +$0.40              $7.55
 Bintulu     -$0.30              $6.85
 Kikeh       +$1.30              $8.45
 
 (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

