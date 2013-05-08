Asia Crude-Petronas raises May Tapis alpha to $7.15/bbl

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas has raised the Tapis crude price alpha factor for May liftings to $7.15 per barrel, up $0.45 from the previous month, an industry source said on Wednesday. The alpha factor is used to calculate the official selling price (OSP) of Malaysia's main export crude. Below is a table of the alphas for various grades: Crude Differential to Differential to Tapis term price dated Brent Tapis - $7.15 Labuan +$1.30 $8.45 Miri Light +$1.00 $8.15 Dulang +$0.40 $7.55 Bintulu -$0.30 $6.85 Kikeh +$1.30 $8.45 (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)