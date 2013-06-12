FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Crude-Petronas cuts June Tapis alpha to $6.50/bbl
#Energy
June 12, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

Asia Crude-Petronas cuts June Tapis alpha to $6.50/bbl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas has cut the Tapis crude price alpha factor for June
liftings to $6.50 per barrel, down $0.65 from the previous
month, an industry source said on Wednesday.
    The alpha factor is used to calculate the official selling
price (OSP) of Malaysia's main export crude. Below is a table of
the alphas for various grades:
    
 Crude       Differential to     Differential to
             Tapis term price    dated Brent
 Tapis       -                   $6.50
 Labuan      +$1.30              $7.80
 Miri Light  +$1.00              $7.50
 Dulang      +$0.40              $6.90
 Bintulu     -$0.30              $6.20
 Kikeh       +$1.30              $7.80
 
 (Reporting by Manash Goswami and Florence Tan; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)

