Asia Crude-Petronas cuts June Tapis alpha to $6.50/bbl

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas has cut the Tapis crude price alpha factor for June liftings to $6.50 per barrel, down $0.65 from the previous month, an industry source said on Wednesday. The alpha factor is used to calculate the official selling price (OSP) of Malaysia's main export crude. Below is a table of the alphas for various grades: Crude Differential to Differential to Tapis term price dated Brent Tapis - $6.50 Labuan +$1.30 $7.80 Miri Light +$1.00 $7.50 Dulang +$0.40 $6.90 Bintulu -$0.30 $6.20 Kikeh +$1.30 $7.80 (Reporting by Manash Goswami and Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)