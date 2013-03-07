FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Petronas cuts March Tapis crude alpha to $5.80/bbl
#Energy
March 7, 2013 / 2:05 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Petronas cuts March Tapis crude alpha to $5.80/bbl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds table)
    SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas has lowered the Tapis crude price alpha factor for
March liftings to $5.80 per barrel, down $0.30 from the previous
month, an industry source said on Thursday.
    The alpha factor is used to calculate the official selling
price (OSP) of Malaysia's main export crude. Below is a table of
the alphas for various grades:
    
 Crude       Differential to     Differential to
             Tapis term price    dated Brent
 Tapis       -                   $5.80
 Labuan      +$1.30              $7.10
 Miri Light  +$1.00              $6.80
 Dulang      +$0.40              $6.20
 Bintulu     -$0.30              $5.50
 Kikeh       +$1.30              $7.10
 
 (Reporting by Florence Tan; Writing by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing
by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
