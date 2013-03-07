UPDATE 1-Petronas cuts March Tapis crude alpha to $5.80/bbl

(Adds table) SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas has lowered the Tapis crude price alpha factor for March liftings to $5.80 per barrel, down $0.30 from the previous month, an industry source said on Thursday. The alpha factor is used to calculate the official selling price (OSP) of Malaysia's main export crude. Below is a table of the alphas for various grades: Crude Differential to Differential to Tapis term price dated Brent Tapis - $5.80 Labuan +$1.30 $7.10 Miri Light +$1.00 $6.80 Dulang +$0.40 $6.20 Bintulu -$0.30 $5.50 Kikeh +$1.30 $7.10 (Reporting by Florence Tan; Writing by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)