Asia Crude-Petronas raises Oct Tapis alpha to $7.50/bbl, highest since July 2012
October 10, 2013 / 3:19 AM / 4 years ago

Asia Crude-Petronas raises Oct Tapis alpha to $7.50/bbl, highest since July 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas has raised the Tapis crude price alpha factor for
October liftings to a 15-month high of $7.50 per barrel, an
industry source said on Thursday.
    The October alpha factor rose $1 from the previous month
after November-loading Malaysian grades were sold at higher
premiums on tight supply.
    The alpha factor is used to calculate the official selling
price (OSP) of Malaysia's main export crude. Below is a table of
the alphas for various grades:
    
 Crude       Differential to     Differential to
             Tapis term price    dated Brent
 Tapis       -                   $7.50
 Labuan      +$1.30              $8.80
 Miri Light  +$1.00              $8.50
 Dulang      +$0.40              $7.90
 Bintulu     -$0.30              $7.20
 Kikeh       +$1.30              $8.80
 
 (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

