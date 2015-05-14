FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Dayang raises stake in Perdana Petroleum, to trigger general offer
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 14, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Dayang raises stake in Perdana Petroleum, to trigger general offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s oil and gas services firm Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd is raising its stake in its unit Perdana Petroleum Bhd to 35.51 percent from 29.77 percent, opening the way to a mandatory general offer to take over the latter.

Dayang is buying a 5.74 percent stake in Perdana Petroleum from Malaysian fund Affin Hwang Asset Management Bhd for 66.6 million ($18.6 million) or 1.55 ringgit per share, according to a local stock exchange filing on Thursday evening.

The purchase is subject to the approval of Dayang members at an extraordinary general meeting. Once it becomes unconditional, it will be followed by a mandatory general offer to buy the remaining shares Dayang does not own in Perdana Petroleum at 1.55 ringgit per share, and warrants for 84 sen per unit, according to the filing.

“The proposed acquisition represents an opportunity for Dayang and its subsidiaries to pursue its expansion strategy and long-term objective of evolving into a market leader for the provision of hook-up construction and commissioning services within the oil and gas industry,” Dayang said.

For the full statement, please click: bit.ly/1ID8ljL (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Vincent Baby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.