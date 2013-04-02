FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Pavilion KL developer to build 800 mln rgt tower block-The Star
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 2, 2013 / 1:10 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-Pavilion KL developer to build 800 mln rgt tower block-The Star

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

link.reuters.com/kep96t

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

SC orders probe into Bursa Malaysia staff exodus-Malaysian Reserve

The staff exodus at Bursa Malaysia Bhd may have escalated into a cause for concern with the Securities Commission (SC) ordering a probe into the reasons why so many experienced people had left the exchange holding company.

Bursa Malaysia, which may have lost as many as 150 staff, including some heads of departments, has begun an internal investigation into the issue.

“SC is concerned with the major loss. So they have called for the board to probe the matter,” one source familiar with the investigation told The Malaysian Reserve.

The bulk of the attrition took place after Tajuddin Atan came on board as the chief executive officer of Bursa Malaysia in April 2011, with a few more leaving last week after the company’s salary adjustment and bonus payout.-Malaysian Reserve.

----

Maju Holdings expected to win $200 mln Mideast job-Business Times

link.reuters.com/cep96t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.