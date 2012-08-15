Malaysia's DRB-Hicom says sees interest in insurance business

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian automotive-to-insurance conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd said it had received expressions of interest from certain parties to buy a stake in its insurance businesses.

Life insurance premiums in the region have been forecast to grow rapidly on the back of strong economic growth.

DRB-Hicom ended 1.55 percent lower at 2.54 ringgit per share on Wednesday, underperforming the broader index's 0.05 percent rise.