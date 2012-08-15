FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's DRB-Hicom says sees interest in insurance business
August 15, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

Malaysia's DRB-Hicom says sees interest in insurance business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian automotive-to-insurance conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd said it had received expressions of interest from certain parties to buy a stake in its insurance businesses.

Life insurance premiums in the region have been forecast to grow rapidly on the back of strong economic growth.

DRB-Hicom ended 1.55 percent lower at 2.54 ringgit per share on Wednesday, underperforming the broader index’s 0.05 percent rise. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

