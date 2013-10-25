FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's DRB-Hicom, Konsortium suspended pending announcement
October 25, 2013 / 3:22 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's DRB-Hicom, Konsortium suspended pending announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Malaysia’s auto-to-property conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd and container haulage firm Konsortium Logistik Bhd have been suspended pending a corporate announcement, according to local stock exchange filings.

DRB-Hicom, mainly owned by Malaysia tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, closed 0.41 percent higher to 2.46 ringgit per share on Thursday, while Konsortium ended 2.03 percent higher at 1.51 ringgit.

DRB has dropped 9.89 percent year to date, while Konsortium rose 33.63 percent as compared to the benchmark stock index’s 7.41 percent rise.

Konsortium is 61.6 percent owned by Bendahara 1 Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which in turn is an unit of Ekuiti Capital Sdn Bhd. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

