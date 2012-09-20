FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's DRB-Hicom to sell 30 pct Bank Muamalat stake-source
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's DRB-Hicom to sell 30 pct Bank Muamalat stake-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s auto-to-insurance conglomerate DRB-Hicom plans to sell 30 percent of its 70 percent stake in partly state-owned Islamic lender Bank Muamalat Malaysia, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

Malaysia’s central bank last month gave the country’s ninth-largest Islamic bank, AFFIN Holdings, permission to enter talks with DRB-Hicom, which has been told by the central bank to reduce its stake to a maximum of 40 percent.

DRB-Hicom bought its 70 percent stake in Bank Muamalat from Bukhary Capital in 2008. The government’s investment holding arm Khazanah Nasional owns the other 30 per cent.

“The matter is in Bank Negara’s (Malaysia’s central bank) hands now,” the source told Reuters, adding that a deal should be completed by the end of the year.

DRB-Hicom, controlled by billionaire Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, had tried to reduce its stake in Bank Muamalat with a sale to Bank Islam Malaysia last year and previously to Bahrain-based Islamic lender Al Baraka Banking Group.

Should the deal go through, Affin would emerge as Malaysia’s fourth-largest Islamic lender by assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.