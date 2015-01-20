FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's E&O buys third property in London for $86 mln
January 20, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's E&O buys third property in London for $86 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian property developer, Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O), is buying vintage office buildings Landmark House and Thames Tower in London from GEMS Hammersmith (Luxembourg) SARL for £57 million ($86 million).

The purchase marks its third in London. It bought Princes House in 2012 and ESCA House last year.

“The proposed acquisition is consistent with the group’s corporate strategy which includes strengthening its overseas growth engine and to establish the E&O brand internationally,” it said in a filing late on Monday.

For the local stock exchange filing, please click: bit.ly/1DWgz5u

$1 = 0.6631 pounds Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
