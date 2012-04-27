FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's March broad money up 15.0 pct on year-c.bank
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's March broad money up 15.0 pct on year-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* March broad money, M3, up 15.0 pct yr/yr
    * March net financing up 13.3 pct yr/yr
    * March net impaired loans ratio 1.7 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking
indicators in March released by the central bank, Bank Negara.	
   	
   KEY DATA     	
   Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year):	
      	
              March 2012   February 2012  January 2012
 M1              13.2           9.8           9.9
 M2              15.2          16.0          14.7
 M3              15.0          15.9          14.7
    	
 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks	
       M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits    	
       M3 - Broad money	
	
	
 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.