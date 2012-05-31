Malaysia's April broad money up 15.0 pct on year-c.bank

* April broad money, M3, up 15.0 pct yr/yr * April net financing up 12.8 pct yr/yr * April net impaired loans ratio 1.8 pct KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in April released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 M1 13.2 13.2 9.8 M2 15.2 15.2 16.0 M3 15.0 15.0 15.9 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)