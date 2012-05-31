FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's April broad money up 15.0 pct on year-c.bank
#Financials
May 31, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's April broad money up 15.0 pct on year-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* April broad money, M3, up 15.0 pct yr/yr
    * April net financing up 12.8 pct yr/yr
    * April net impaired loans ratio 1.8 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking
indicators in April released by the central bank, Bank Negara.	
   	
   KEY DATA     	
   Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year):	
      	
             April 2012    March 2012   February 2012
 M1              13.2         13.2           9.8
 M2              15.2         15.2          16.0
 M3              15.0         15.0          15.9
    	
 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks	
       M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits    	
       M3 - Broad money	
	
	
 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
