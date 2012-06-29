Malaysia's May broad money up 13.2 pct on year-c.bank

* May broad money, M3, up 13.2 pct yr/yr * May net financing up 13.1 pct yr/yr * May net impaired loans ratio 1.6 pct KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in May released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 M1 11.0 13.2 13.2 M2 13.8 15.2 15.2 M3 13.2 15.0 15.0 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)