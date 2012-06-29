FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's May broad money up 13.2 pct on year-c.bank
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's May broad money up 13.2 pct on year-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* May broad money, M3, up 13.2 pct yr/yr
    * May net financing up 13.1 pct yr/yr
    * May net impaired loans ratio 1.6 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking
indicators in May released by the central bank, Bank Negara.
   
   KEY DATA     
   Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year):
      
              May 2012   April 2012    March 2012
 M1             11.0         13.2         13.2
 M2             13.8         15.2         15.2
 M3             13.2         15.0         15.0
    
 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks
       M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits    
       M3 - Broad money


 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.