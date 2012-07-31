FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's June broad money up 12.8 pct on year-c.bank
July 31, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's June broad money up 12.8 pct on year-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* June broad money, M3, up 12.8 pct yr/yr
    * June net financing up 13.0 pct yr/yr
    * June net impaired loans ratio 1.5 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking
indicators in June released by the central bank, Bank Negara.
   
   KEY DATA     
   Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year):
      
             June 2012    May 2012   April 2012
 M1              9.9        11.0         13.2
 M2             13.6        13.8         15.2
 M3             12.8        13.2         15.0
    
 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks
       M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits    
       M3 - Broad money


 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
