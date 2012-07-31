Malaysia's June broad money up 12.8 pct on year-c.bank

* June broad money, M3, up 12.8 pct yr/yr * June net financing up 13.0 pct yr/yr * June net impaired loans ratio 1.5 pct KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in June released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 M1 9.9 11.0 13.2 M2 13.6 13.8 15.2 M3 12.8 13.2 15.0 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)