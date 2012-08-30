Malaysia's July broad money up 13.5 pct on year-c.bank

* July broad money, M3, up 13.5 pct yr/yr * July net financing up 13.2 pct yr/yr * July net impaired loans ratio 1.5 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in July released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 M1 14.0 9.9 11.0 M2 14.4 13.6 13.8 M3 13.5 12.8 13.2 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)