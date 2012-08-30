FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's July broad money up 13.5 pct on year-c.bank
August 30, 2012 / 9:02 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's July broad money up 13.5 pct on year-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* July broad money, M3, up 13.5 pct yr/yr
    * July net financing up 13.2 pct yr/yr
    * July net impaired loans ratio 1.5 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking
indicators in July released by the central bank, Bank Negara.
   
   KEY DATA     
   Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year):
      
              July 2012  June 2012    May 2012
 M1             14.0         9.9        11.0
 M2             14.4        13.6        13.8
 M3             13.5        12.8        13.2
    
 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks
       M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits    
       M3 - Broad money


 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
