Malaysia's August broad money up 14.0 pct on year-c.bank

* August broad money, M3, up 14 pct yr/yr * August net financing up 12.7 pct yr/yr * August net impaired loans ratio 1.5 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in August released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 M1 10.6 14.0 9.9 M2 14.8 14.4 13.6 M3 14 13.5 12.8 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Stuart Grudgings)