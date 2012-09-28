FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's August broad money up 14.0 pct on year-c.bank
September 28, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's August broad money up 14.0 pct on year-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* August broad money, M3, up 14 pct yr/yr
    * August net financing up 12.7 pct yr/yr
    * August net impaired loans ratio 1.5 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking
indicators in August released by the central bank, Bank Negara.
   
   KEY DATA     
   Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year):
      
             August 2012   July 2012  June 2012
 M1          10.6            14.0         9.9
 M2          14.8            14.4        13.6
 M3          14              13.5        12.8
    
 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks
       M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits    
       M3 - Broad money


 (Reporting by Stuart Grudgings)

