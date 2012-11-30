Malaysia's October broad money up 13 pct on year-c.bank

* October broad money, M3, up 13 pct yr/yr * October net financing up 13 pct yr/yr * October net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in October released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 M1 8.2 12.3 10.6 M2 13.7 13.0 14.8 M3 13.0 12.5 13.9 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah)