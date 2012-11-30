FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's October broad money up 13 pct on year-c.bank
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's October broad money up 13 pct on year-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* October broad money, M3, up 13 pct yr/yr
    * October net financing up 13 pct yr/yr
    * October net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money
supply and banking indicators in October released by
the central bank.
   
   KEY DATA     
   Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of
period, year-on-year):
      
             October 2012   September 2012  August 2012
 M1          8.2                 12.3          10.6
 M2          13.7                13.0          14.8
 M3          13.0                12.5          13.9
                                            
    
 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in
banks
       M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency
deposits    
       M3 - Broad money


 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Al-Zaquan
Amer Hamzah)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.