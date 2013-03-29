FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's February broad money up 8.8 pct on year-c.bank
March 29, 2013 / 10:02 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's February broad money up 8.8 pct on year-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* February broad money, M3, up 8.8 pct yr/yr
    * February net financing up 11.7 pct yr/yr
    * February net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money
supply and banking indicators in January released by the
central bank.
   
   KEY DATA     
   Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of
period, year-on-year):
      
             February 2013   January 2013*  December 2012
 M1               14.7           12.8            11.2
 M2               9.3             9.7            9.5
 M3               8.8             8.8            8.8
                                            
    
 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in
banks
       M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency
deposits    
       M3 - Broad money
        * All January figures have been revised upwards

 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Niluksi
Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
