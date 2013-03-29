Malaysia's February broad money up 8.8 pct on year-c.bank

* February broad money, M3, up 8.8 pct yr/yr * February net financing up 11.7 pct yr/yr * February net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in January released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): February 2013 January 2013* December 2012 M1 14.7 12.8 11.2 M2 9.3 9.7 9.5 M3 8.8 8.8 8.8 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money * All January figures have been revised upwards (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)