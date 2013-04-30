FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's March broad money up 9.1 pct on year-c.bank
April 30, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 4 years

Malaysia's March broad money up 9.1 pct on year-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* March broad money, M3, up 9.1 pct yr/yr
    * March net financing up 11.0 pct yr/yr
    * March net impaired loans ratio 1.3 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money
supply and banking indicators in March released by the
central bank.
   
   KEY DATA     
   Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of
period, year-on-year):
      
             March 2013    February 2013   January 2013
 M1          12.7               14.7           12.8
 M2          9.6                9.3             9.7
 M3          9.1                8.8             8.8
                                           
    
 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in
banks
       M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency
deposits    
       M3 - Broad money


 (Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Al-Zaquan
Amer Hamzah)

