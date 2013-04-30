Malaysia's March broad money up 9.1 pct on year-c.bank

* March broad money, M3, up 9.1 pct yr/yr * March net financing up 11.0 pct yr/yr * March net impaired loans ratio 1.3 pct KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in March released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 M1 12.7 14.7 12.8 M2 9.6 9.3 9.7 M3 9.1 8.8 8.8 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah)