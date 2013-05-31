Hold-Malaysia's April broad money up 8.2 pct on year-c.bank

* April broad money, M3, up 8.2 pct yr/yr * April net financing up 11.1 pct yr/yr * April net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in April released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 M1 11.1 12.7 14.1 M2 8.9 9.7 9.2 M3 8.2 9.1 8.7 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)