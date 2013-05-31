FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hold-Malaysia's April broad money up 8.2 pct on year-c.bank
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Hold-Malaysia's April broad money up 8.2 pct on year-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* April broad money, M3, up 8.2 pct yr/yr
    * April net financing up 11.1 pct yr/yr
    * April net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money
supply and banking indicators in April released by
the central bank.
   
   KEY DATA     
   Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of
period, year-on-year):
      
             April 2013   March 2013   February 2013
 M1             11.1         12.7           14.1
 M2             8.9          9.7            9.2
 M3             8.2          9.1            8.7
                                       
    
 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit
in banks
       M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign
currency deposits    
       M3 - Broad money


 (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by
Yantoultra Ngui)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.