Malaysia's May broad money up 9.5 pct on year-c.bank
#Financials
June 28, 2013 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's May broad money up 9.5 pct on year-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* May broad money, M3, up 9.5 pct yr/yr
    * May net financing up 10.0 pct yr/yr
    * May net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia's
money supply and banking indicators in May
released by the central bank.
   
   KEY DATA     
   Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end
of period, year-on-year):
      
            May 2013    April 2013   March 2013
 M1            12.8        11.1         12.7
 M2            10.1        8.9          9.7
 M3            9.5         8.2          9.1
                                    
    
 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on
deposit in banks
       M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign
currency deposits    
       M3 - Broad money


 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by
Niluksi Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
