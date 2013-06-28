Malaysia's May broad money up 9.5 pct on year-c.bank

* May broad money, M3, up 9.5 pct yr/yr * May net financing up 10.0 pct yr/yr * May net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in May released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 M1 12.8 11.1 12.7 M2 10.1 8.9 9.7 M3 9.5 8.2 9.1 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)