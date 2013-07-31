Malaysia's June broad money up 8.5 pct on year-c.bank

* June broad money, M3, up 8.5 pct yr/yr * June net financing up 9.1 pct yr/yr * June net impaired loans ratio 1.3 pct KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 (Reuters) - M alaysia's money supply and banking indicators in June released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 M1 12.5 12.8 11.1 M2 9.0 10.1 8.9 M3 8.5 9.5 8.2 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah) ((anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.com)(+603 2333 8040)(Reuters Messaging: anuradha.raghu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )