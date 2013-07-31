FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's June broad money up 8.5 pct on year-c.bank
#Financials
July 31, 2013 / 10:04 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's June broad money up 8.5 pct on year-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* June broad money, M3, up 8.5 pct yr/yr
    * June net financing up 9.1 pct yr/yr
    * June net impaired loans ratio 1.3 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 (Reuters) -
M alaysia's money supply and banking indicators
in June released by the central bank.
   
   KEY DATA     
   Monetary aggregates (percentage change at
end of period, year-on-year):
      
            June 2013   May 2013    April 2013
 M1            12.5        12.8        11.1
 M2            9.0         10.1        8.9
 M3            8.5         9.5         8.2
                                    
    
 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on
deposit in banks
       M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign
currency deposits    
       M3 - Broad money

 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by
Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah)
 ((anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.com)(+603
2333 8040)(Reuters Messaging:
anuradha.raghu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
