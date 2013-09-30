FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Malaysia's August broad money up 8.3 pct on year-c.bank
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2013 / 10:05 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Malaysia's August broad money up 8.3 pct on year-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes editing by)
    * August broad money, M3, up 8.3 pct yr/yr
    * August net financing up 8.7 pct yr/yr
    * August net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 (Reuters) -
M alaysia's money supply and banking indicators
in August released by the central bank.
   
   KEY DATA     
   Monetary aggregates (percentage change at
end of period, year-on-year):
      
            August 2013  July 2013   June 2013
 M1            10.3         12.3        12.5
 M2             8.6         9.5         9.0
 M3             8.3         8.9         8.5
                                     
    
 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on
deposit in banks
       M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign
currency deposits    
       M3 - Broad money

 (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by
Anuradha Raghu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.