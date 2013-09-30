REFILE-Malaysia's August broad money up 8.3 pct on year-c.bank

(Changes editing by) * August broad money, M3, up 8.3 pct yr/yr * August net financing up 8.7 pct yr/yr * August net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 (Reuters) - M alaysia's money supply and banking indicators in August released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 M1 10.3 12.3 12.5 M2 8.6 9.5 9.0 M3 8.3 8.9 8.5 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Anuradha Raghu)