#Financials
November 29, 2013 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Oct broad money up 7.9 pct on year-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Oct broad money, M3, up 7.9 pct yr/yr
    * Oct net financing up 9.1 pct yr/yr
    * Oct net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (Reuters) -
M alaysia's money supply and banking
indicators in October released by the
central bank.
   
   KEY DATA     
   Monetary aggregates (percentage change
at end of period, year-on-year):
      
                 Nov       Sept        Aug 
 M1              13.9       12.9       10.3
 M2               8.4        8.0        8.6
 M3               7.9        7.4        8.3
                                  
    
 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash
on deposit in banks
       M2 - M1 plus time, savings and
foreign currency deposits    
       M3 - Broad money

 (Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran,; Editing
by Anuradha Raghu)

