FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Malaysia's Oct broad money up 7.9 pct on year-c.bank
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 26, 2013 / 3:21 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Malaysia's Oct broad money up 7.9 pct on year-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects table issued on Nov 29 to say
October not November)
    * Oct broad money, M3, up 7.9 pct yr/yr
    * Oct net financing up 9.1 pct yr/yr
    * Oct net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (Reuters) -
M alaysia's money supply and banking
indicators in October released by the
central bank.
   
   KEY DATA     
   Monetary aggregates (percentage change
at end of period, year-on-year):
      
                 Oct       Sept        Aug 
 M1              13.9       12.9       10.3
 M2               8.4        8.0        8.6
 M3               7.9        7.4        8.3
                                  
    
 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash
on deposit in banks
       M2 - M1 plus time, savings and
foreign currency deposits    
       M3 - Broad money

 (Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran,; Editing
by Anuradha Raghu and Niluksi Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.