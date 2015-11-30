FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's October broad money up 4.0 pct on year - c.bank
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2015 / 10:03 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's October broad money up 4.0 pct on year - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* October broad money, M3, up 4.0 pct yr/yr
    * October net financing to private sector up 8.8 pct yr/yr
    * October net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking
indicators in October released by the central bank, Bank Negara. 
     
    KEY DATA 
    Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, 
year-on-year): 
          Oct  Sept  Aug  July  June   May   Apr   Mar            
    M1    7.2   8.3   8.8   4.6   9.5   8.7   8.1  10.2     
    M2    4.3   5.5   5.1   4.4   6.5   6.2   7.0   8.5    
    M3    4.0   5.2   4.6   3.8   6.0   5.7   6.5   7.9     
                
Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks 
      M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits 
      M3 - Broad money 

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Praveen Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.