Malaysia's January broad money up 2.2 pct on year - c.bank

* January broad money, M3, up 2.2 pct yr/yr * January net financing to private sector up 8.3 pct yr/yr * January net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in January released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June M1 4.9 4.1 6.5 7.2 8.3 8.8 4.6 9.5 M2 2.2 2.9 4.0 4.3 5.5 5.1 4.4 6.5 M3 2.2 2.7 3.7 4.0 5.2 4.6 3.8 6.0 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)