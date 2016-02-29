FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's January broad money up 2.2 pct on year - c.bank
February 29, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's January broad money up 2.2 pct on year - c.bank

* January broad money, M3, up 2.2 pct yr/yr
    * January net financing to private sector up 8.3 pct yr/yr
    * January net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking
indicators in January released by the central bank, Bank Negara. 
     
    KEY DATA 
    Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, 
year-on-year): 
          Jan   Dec   Nov   Oct  Sept   Aug  July  June                
    M1    4.9   4.1   6.5   7.2   8.3   8.8   4.6   9.5   
    M2    2.2   2.9   4.0   4.3   5.5   5.1   4.4   6.5          
    M3    2.2   2.7   3.7   4.0   5.2   4.6   3.8   6.0          
                
Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks 
      M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits 
      M3 - Broad money 

 (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

