FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Sept broad money up 12.9 pct on year-c.bank
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2013 / 11:38 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Sept broad money up 12.9 pct on year-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sept broad money, M3, up 12.9 pct yr/yr
    * Sept net financing up 8.7 pct yr/yr
    * Sept net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money
supply and banking indicators in September released by the
central bank.
   
   KEY DATA     
   Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of
period, year-on-year):
      
            Sept       August 2013  July 2013
 M1         12.9          10.3         12.3
 M2          8.0           8.6         9.5
 M3          7.4           8.3         8.9
                                    
    
 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in
banks
       M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency
deposits    
       M3 - Broad money

 (Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.