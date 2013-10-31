Malaysia's Sept broad money up 12.9 pct on year-c.bank

* Sept broad money, M3, up 12.9 pct yr/yr * Sept net financing up 8.7 pct yr/yr * Sept net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in September released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): Sept August 2013 July 2013 M1 12.9 10.3 12.3 M2 8.0 8.6 9.5 M3 7.4 8.3 8.9 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran)