FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's December broad money up 2.7 pct on year - c.bank
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's December broad money up 2.7 pct on year - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* December broad money, M3, up 2.7 pct yr/yr
    * December net financing to private sector up 8.6 pct yr/yr
    * December net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking
indicators in December released by the central bank, Bank Negara. 
     
    KEY DATA 
    Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, 
year-on-year): 
          Dec   Nov   Oct  Sept   Aug  July  June   May             
    M1    4.1   6.5   7.2   8.3   8.8   4.6   9.5   8.7   
    M2    2.9   4.0   4.3   5.5   5.1   4.4   6.5   6.2       
    M3    2.7   3.7   4.0   5.2   4.6   3.8   6.0   5.7       
                
Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks 
      M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits 
      M3 - Broad money 

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.